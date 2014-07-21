Lawson verbally commits to Memphis Tigers

(WMC) - Dedric Lawson is coming to Memphis in 2016.

He verbally committed to reporters covering the Peach Jam Final in North Augusta, SC, then tried to un-say it, telling everyone he was waiting until he got back home.

But with the hiring of his dad as an assistant on Memphis Coach Josh Pastner's staff this week, chances are good he will wear the blue and gray in two years.

Dedric's older brother, K. J. Lawson, has already committed to the Tigers for 2015 and there are two other Lawson brothers, who are expected to be highly rated recruits.

Dedric Lawson, a 6'8" power forward, is ranked the number eight player in the 2016 class.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.