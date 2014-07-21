New entrance to Shelby Farms Park opens

(WMC) – The first major milestone of construction at Shelby Farms Park is completed. The new entrance to the park will open one quarter mile north of Pine Lake Drive, off Farm Road.

It will be a permanent road that will take you alongside the future lake and into the park. Signs will be posted directing visitors to the new entrance.

Drivers will start to see plenty of construction equipment crossing Farm Road as crews begin construction of the new lake and amenities on Monday, July 21.

The cross traffic will continue for approximately six months.

To view project maps, click here: http://www.shelbyfarmspark.org/heartofthepark.

