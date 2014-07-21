Child hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

(WMC) – Memphis police responded to a call where a child was hit by a vehicle late Sunday night.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being hit around 10:30 Sunday night on Knight Arnold Road.

The condition of the child has not been released. Police have not told WMC Action News 5 if the driver stayed on the scene.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.