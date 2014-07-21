Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot 15-year-old and himself

(WMC) – Two teenagers are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Monday morning. Memphis Police Department officers are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but they say it appears to have been an accident.

According to investigators, it appears as though a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl and himself.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. on Empire Avenue, which is near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway and Chelsea Avenue.



"All I seen was flashing lights," said Lorenzo Tipton, who lives on Empire Avenue. "I kinda thought it was a fire at first, because I saw the fireman, but I didn't hear the gunfire."





Both teens were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The girl is in critical condition; the boy is expected to be OK.





"I kind of hate to hear that, but you know this day and time. I'm hoping it's not gang related or nothing like that, but I don't think it is because I didn't see none of that activity next door," said Tipton.





Investigators have not said who the gun belongs to or whether any adults were home at the time of the shooting.





No one answered the door at the home when WMC Action News 5's Nick Kenney knocked. Police say, so far, nobody has been charged.





