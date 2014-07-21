BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Be aware of large grocery store markups

(WMC) – With beef, chicken, and gas prices all rising sharply in 2014, no one wants to overpay at the grocery store, but according to AOL's personal finance site many people are overpaying every time they walk in.

Grocery stores are always advertising sale, sale, sale! Then why does just a normal weekly grocery trip cost $150 or more?

Some popular grocery items come with huge markups, where you are paying much more than the wholesale cost.

And surprise: they're not beef or chicken!

Here is a list of some of the items with the largest markups:

Prepared salads: 40 percent markup.

Cheese from the deli counter: 50 percent markup.

Batteries: 70 percent markup, unless they are on sale.

Name-brand spices: 97 percent markup.

Bottled water: a 4,000 percent markup over the actual cost.

The area of the store with some of the biggest markups is the checkout display.

Magazines are twice the price of what the store paid for them, and sometimes four times the price of what subscribers get. If it's a magazine you really like, consider a subscription, so you get the most Bang for your Buck.

