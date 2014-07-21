Trio accused of forcing a woman off the road, robbing everyone in car

Robert Nelson (left), Kristen Brenner (middle), and Kenneth Miller (right) all face about a half-dozen charges each, from aggravated robbery to marijuana possession. (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - Memphis police arrested a third suspect over the weekend on a slew of charges, after investigators say the three suspects ran a woman off the road and robbed everyone in her car.

Police say Kristen Brenner used her Jeep Commander to run the woman's vehicle off the road Sunday, June 29.

Once the car was disabled, Robert Nelson grabbed a baseball bat to smash out all the windows, while Kenneth Miller and Brenner yelled at the victims in the car.

Police say the three criminals made off with $330 and a few cell phones. All of them face nearly a half-dozen charges each.

Police records show that all three also have lengthy rap sheets. Police tell us Brenner is even associated with the Vice Lords gang.

All three suspects have a list of court dates through August.

