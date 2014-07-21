Loaded gun found at MEM by TSA agents

(WMC) - A loaded gun was found at a Memphis International Airport TSA checkpoint Sunday morning. This brings the number of guns found at a TSA checkpoint at MEM to 11 so far this year.

A loaded SigSauer P229 was found in a passenger's carry-on bag around 9 a.m. The local TSA team misidentified the gun in their original reports as a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson.

Airport police took possession of the bag and charged the passenger.

TSA wants to remind passengers to thoroughly search their bags for any weapons or prohibited items before leaving for the airport.

"Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint," said Mark Howell, TSA spokesman, in a written statement. "Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items."

Passengers who bring guns through a security checkpoint also face civil penalties from TSA.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.