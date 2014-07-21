350-foot dredge Hurley clearing sediment in Mississippi River - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

350-foot dredge Hurley clearing sediment in Mississippi River

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dredge Hurley working in the Mississippi River. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Dredge Hurley working in the Mississippi River. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Two workers meet at the very end of the dredge Hurley. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Two workers meet at the very end of the dredge Hurley. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Dredge Hurley working to clear sediment from the bottom of the Mississippi River (source: WMC Action News 5). Dredge Hurley working to clear sediment from the bottom of the Mississippi River (source: WMC Action News 5).

(WMC) - The Army Corps of Engineers is working to clean up the bottom of the Mississippi River.

Right now a 350-foot dredge Hurley is working to clear sediment buildup at the bottom of the river.

The ship started work early Sunday morning and is expected to stay through the week.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers tells WMC Action News 5 the ship is vacuuming up sediment buildup and pumping it to a location outside the navigation channel.

