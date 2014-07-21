Heavy smoke rises from S. Memphis fire

(WMC) - Heavy smoke billowed through South Memphis after a house fire at Shady Lane and McLemore Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Household items, trash, and other debris sat scattered across the front yard as crews fought the fire, which they were able to extinguish.

Memphis Fire Department officials say the house was vacant and in the process of being cleaned up.

With no sign of a current homeowner or former resident in the area, the fire remains under investigation.

