Search warrant for millionaire's home reveals disturbing details into investigation

(WMC) - Twenty toothbrushes, eight flash drives, four guns, nipple clamps, sex toys, lingerie: those are just a few of the items seized from the property of a Memphis businessman charged with rape.

Disturbing new details of investigators' allegations behind the rape charge against Mark Giannini are being uncovered.

Giannini is free on a $150,000 bond. The charges against him "disgust" Deborah Clubb with Memphis Area Women's Council.

"It's nauseating and it's terrifying," she said. "It's horrific, and it's chilling to know that this has been happening there."

Investigators say Giannini got the victim, a mother of four, to come to her house by offering her a job cleaning the house. He is accused of then raping her for hours while telling her it was her job interview.

According to court records, investigators say Giannini forced the alleged victim to swallow urine, feces, and blood.

Investigators raided Giannini's property in Eads, Tenn. and seized three pages worth of items, including a piece of wood with rope on it, handcuffs, a pink leash, and eight containers with assorted panties and shoes of various sizes.

"He happens to be someone who has the means and the time and the stuff to absolutely make this a full-time hobby," suggested Clubb. "I hope anyone who behaves like this and treats women like this can be caught by our system and stopped."

Giannini's attorney, Steve Farese, declined to comment but says Giannini is not guilty of the charges against him.

Warning

The documents that were uncovered depicting the details of the case do reveal a lot about the investigation and what was found during a police search, but we must warn you that they are very graphic. Please read them at your own discretion.

Click here to read the search documents: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmctv/gianninisearch.pdf

