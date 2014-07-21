Woman turns herself in after possibly hitting and killing pedestrian

Susan Woodgate was a mother of three, a caregiver for her uncle and loved by her family. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - A Mid-South woman turned herself in after a bizarre incident in Walls, Mississippi.

Saturday night on Highway 61 near Highway 302, someone hit and killed Susan Woodgate.

Woodgate was a mother to three teenagers.

"She was just an excellent caregiver, and we are gong to miss her," Woodgate's aunt Nora Grady said. "She loved her children. They were the world to her."

At this point, it's unclear why Woodgate was walking on the side of the highway at night.

Investigators say the case will be given to a grand jury next month. They have not released the driver's name, but say she is a 22-year-old from Houston, Mississippi.

At this time it is unclear if the woman saw Woodgate or even knew she hit her. It currently looks like a bizarre accident.

Meanwhile, Woodgate's family is left to pray for strength and understanding.

"She loved everyone. She just wanted to take care of people. That's what she wanted, to be a nurse," Grady said.