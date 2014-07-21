A Better Mid-South: Roofers save children from fire

Memphis fire officials say the children, all under the age of 6, likely would have died in an apartment fire near the airport if not for the two roofers.

(WMC) - Contractors stopped their work Friday to rescue three young children from a fire. All under the age of 6, the kids were in an apartment in Pendleton Pines near the airport. Police are questioning

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, WMC Action News 5 general manager:



I feel compelled this week to highlight two men who saved three children from a burning apartment last week.

I believe roofing contractors Anthony Ybulong and Jerome Hampton were exactly where they were needed when the fire started.

The two roofers acted quickly and got the children out safely.

The circumstances that led up to the three children being in the apartment alone are troubling.

Police say they were left home alone by their father.

Memphis fire officials said the children, all under the age of 6, likely would have died if not for Ybulong and Hampton.

Tell me what you think about this situation or if you want to add your thanks to these heroic men, please at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or like my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South and leave me a message there.

Thank you Anthony Ybulong and Jerome Hampton. Your actions have made this A Better Mid-South.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

