(WMC) - ANDY, WILL IT WORK? Scratch-dini = DON'T BUY!

If it doesn't have color, it can't remove the scratch.

That's the mantra of Bill Fowler, owner and 40-year veteran auto body expert of Bill Fowler's Bodyworks, 8610 U.S. 51 in Southaven.

That's exactly what we discovered when we tried out the $10 auto scratch-remover Scratch-dini.

Its advertising claims it uses a colorless polymer called Carbopol EZ-3 to buff away scratches "... like magic."

"Never heard of it," Fowler said of the Carbopol polymer. "But products like these, they basically cover up the 'white' scratch that is left when it's in the clear-coat only. If it has affected the paint, I don't see how it can possibly work."

Fowler's 40 years of experience was right.

He applied Scratch-dini to existing scratches on a new Chevy Silverado truck. Surface scratches, deep scratches - it didn't matter.

Not only did Scratch-dini not remove the scratches, but it also lifted some of the paint from the truck!

Then we made our own scratches on a Camaro's quarter-panel -- including one that barely grazed the panel's clear-coat. Scratch-dini still couldn't remove that scratch or any other one when used as directed.

Scratch-dini is a DON'T BUY.

Trisales Marketing, LLC, of Connecticut is the marketer of Scratch-dini. An employee who answered our call said the official spokesperson is traveling. She said she's not sure if he would get back to us for a comment on our test.

Fowler insisted a polymer or gel must have color that matches the vehicle's paint to be an effective scratch-remover.

