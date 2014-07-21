MSHAA football championships changing venues

(WMC) - The Mississippi High School Football championships are getting a change of scenery.



The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) is moving the games from Jackson to campus stadiums of Mississippi State and Ole Miss.



The championships will be played at State's Davis Wade Stadium in 2014 and 2016 and at Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2015 and 2017.

Southern Miss will host the Mississippi/Alabama Football Classic in 2015 and 2017, the first time in the event's 27-year history that the game will be played in Mississippi.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

