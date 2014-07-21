Cohen responds to FEC complaint on recent radio ad

Cohen contends his requests to stop the ad were not received because of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Steve Cohen, the only candidate in the race for Congress endorsed by President Obama, is responding once again to a controversial radio ad now that primary challenger Ricky Wilkins has filed a federal complaint.

The ad ran twice on three stations, despite Cohen's decision to go against the advice of campaign consultants and kill it.

Both candidates admit there are real issues in the race, but the radio ad seems to keep popping up.

Congressman Cohen was in the middle of shooting a television ad when he paused to talk about a radio spot at which his opponent has taken aim.

"Well, when you're drowning, any straw that can possibly get you to the surface is a good one," said Cohen. "This is really absurd."

Wilkins, who says racial insensitivity is one thing, filed a Federal Election Commission complaint because Cohen claims he did not approve the ad.

"African Americans and anyone of goodwill in this community, if they hear the ad, they'll find the ad insulting," said Wilkins.

Cohen contends the Fourth of July holiday was the problem. Three stations reportedly did not get faxes, emails, and urgent hand-delivered letters overruling the decision to run the ad in time to stop it from airing.

"You either approved it, in which case you should own up to it, or you didn't approve it, in which case you're possibly violating the FEC requirements," added Wilkins.

Cohen filed his own FEC complaint against Wilkins concerning the lack of disclaimers on his campaign signs, to which Wilkins says he has responded.

