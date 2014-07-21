Criminal court judge fights crime outside of courtroom

"It just made me mad, a man beating up on a woman," said Skahan. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A criminal court judge was fighting crime Sunday when she chased down a man she says was beating a disabled woman.

Judge Paula Skahan says she was on her way to run errands when she spotted a man punching a woman while driving.

"It just made me mad, a man beating up on a woman," Skahan said.

Police identified the man as Roy Briggs, 57.

Skahan says she followed the car Briggs was driving, and eventually confronted the couple near Front Street Downtown. Once there, Skahan says the woman asked her to call police.

Skahan followed the car nearly three miles until it stopped at an apartment complex on Beale Street, when she saw that the woman was disabled.

"She can barely walk, she's just paralyzed on one side," says Skahan.

Police arrested Briggs for domestic assault.

"She was in danger, so I was going to do what I had to help her," said Skahan.

Bond for Briggs is set at $2,000.

