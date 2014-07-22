Police search for suspects after 4 teens shot

Police say the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white SUV. No other suspect descriptions are available. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Malone said she does not know what sparked the shooting. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis police are investigating a shooting that sent four teens to the hospital late Monday night. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that sent four teens, one who was 19 years old and three who were 17, to the hospital late Monday night.

The shooting happened Monday around 10:45 p.m. at the Foote Homes complex in the 300 block of Foote Park Lane, near Downtown Memphis.

"All you could hear was like boom, boom, boom," said Shirley Miller, who lives in the neighborhood. "That was the most horrific thing I've ever lived through. Sounded like there was an actual war going on right here in our neighborhood at our front door."

The concrete column on Miller's front porch was caught in the crossfire of whizzing bullets.

Investigators say the teens who were shot were in an SUV, driven by Porshia Malone. She says she was giving her cousins and his friends a ride to a party.

"We just heard it and then when we looked over, the man was like this just shooting at my car with some long gun, and I panicked. I put my head down. My cousin just threw me out," Malone said. "I feel lucky to be alive. I feel like it wasn't my time, but everything happens for a reason. I guess it's a wake up call."

Malone said she does not know what sparked the shooting. Investigators are still working to determine the reason behind it, too.

"What is it coming to? What is so bad that you're afraid to be in your own home?" Miller asked. "I just hope that the young people stop. Stop. There's nothing that bad where you have to shoot up the neighborhood."

Police say the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white SUV. No other suspect descriptions are available.

All four victims were treated at the hospital and were released.

If you have any information about these shootings, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637, or visiting www.528cash.org.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.