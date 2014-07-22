MS to hold public hearing about welfare drug testing law

The state law was supposed to take effect July 1, but was delayed after advocacy groups worried the new law might negatively affect poor families. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

(WMC) – Mississippians will get the chance to voice their opinions about a law requiring welfare recipients to be drug tested.

The state law was supposed to take effect July 1, but was delayed after advocacy groups worried the new law might negatively affect poor families.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services will hold hearings to get comments from Mississippians about the new welfare drug testing law.

The law states applicants for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, will have to answer a questionnaire. If the answers show the possibility of substance abuse, the person must take a drug test.

If the person fails the drug test, he or she would have to undergo treatment in order to receive assistance. If the applicant fails a drug test after receiving treatment, the applicant will no longer get help.

Those who support the law say it will help those who need drug treatment. Others say the law could penalize entire families for one person's problem.

