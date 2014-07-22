Man's body found inside Memphis home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man's body found inside Memphis home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Memphis police responded to a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Rhodes Avenue. 

When officers arrived, they found a man's body inside a house near the intersection of Getwell Road.

This all happened around 9:15 Tuesday morning.

The cause of the man's death is not known, and police have not positively identified him.

