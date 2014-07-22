6-year-old found home alone after calling 911

Scott says two of her children were at a babysitter while her 6-year-old was found home alone when police arrived.

(WMC) - Horn Lake, Miss. police say 26-year-old Stephanie Scott was given a summons to appear before a judge after her 6-year-old daughter was found home alone.

Police say the little girl called 911 because she was afraid of a spider. When they got there, she was pacing up and down the driveway. She was crying, telling police her mother left her home alone "all the time."

Horn Lake police say Mississippi's Department of Human Services was notified.

Scott says two of her other children were with a babysitter when the 6-year-old was found at home.

"I have cried for days and I'm trying not to cry right now, because I love my children a lot and I would never neglect them," Scott said. "Back when I was 6 years old, I know I was by myself a lot, and I guess times are different, and that's what I was getting yelled at also is that times are different and I understand."

Scott told officers she had just left for school and her mother-in-law was there watching her little girl. She says her mother-in-law made a quick trip to the store and left the 6-year-old home alone.

"It's a stupid thing that happened that was a misunderstanding. I don't feel like I neglected my child, and I hope the judge will understand that when we have to go to court about it," Scott said.

Scott faces one charge of child neglect. She's due before a judge on August 21 in Horn Lake.

