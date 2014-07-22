Kamp KSI teaches young Memphians critical thinking skills

Kamp KSI is a non-profit organization that's teaching kids to think. Kairo's Services, Incorporated is using chess, yoga, golf, Spanish, and nutrition to get young minds churning. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Kamp KSI is a nonprofit organization that's teaching kids to think. Kairo's Services, Incorporated is using chess, yoga, golf, Spanish, and nutrition to get young minds churning.

They begin with a handshake, a game of chess between two elementary school-aged boys: their battle of wit and will could go on for hours.

"I practice a lot at my house and here. I'm getting better every step I try," said David Scurlock who has been coming to Kamp KSI for two years now.

It's an experience, he says, he looks forward to every summer now.

"I think it's a good idea because this camp is fun; they do good things ... They do things that not many other kids get to do at other summer camps," said David.

Kaitlyn Leavy and her little brother are spending their first summer at Kamp KSI.

"We've been doing golf, Spanish, nutrition, yoga, and step," Kaitlyn said. She can't believe how much she's learning.

"I couldn't step, I couldn't do golf; I couldn't really speak in Spanish," she said.

Now she and her brother are doing all of it, even taking part in real video productions.

"This environment is great," their mother Kelly Leavy said. "It gives them the opportunity to learn things that they're not learning throughout the day at school. Something to do differently during the summertime."

Kamp KSI is the brainchild of Kairos Services, Inc. which is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the quality of life in the metropolitan Memphis area.

"The idea though is for what they've learned to carry over into the school year," Kamp KSI's Herbert Lester explained.

Its goal is directing people who live in poverty toward families sustaining incomes and do it by teaching people to think.

"Prepare people to participate in the economy. The economy is such that we have to start as early as we possibly can with children," Lester said.

They believe critical thinking must start when children are very young. The camp started May 27 and ends August 1.

If you want to learn more about Kairos Services, Inc. and Kamp KSI, click here: http://www.kairosmemphis.org/.

