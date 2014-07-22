Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run

Police believe they found the suspect's truck at a gas station. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A woman has died after a vehicle crashed into her while she was walking on Beechmont Street near Portland Avenue.

Memphis firefighters and police officers responded to calls about a hit-and-run around 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors say they found the woman lying unresponsive in a yard; she passed away at the hospital. The fence surrounding that yard was destroyed.

"The kids were playing and Carla was on the sidewalk, she got ran over, and they ran over her again, and then there was gunshots," said Ashley Jacobs, who knows the victim.



Police believe they found the suspect's truck at a gas station on Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing. They say it looks like a bullet hole is in the passenger side window.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, but one person is in custody.