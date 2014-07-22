Motorcycle, tractor-trailer accident sends one to hospital

Police are investigating the accident, which happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Millbranch and Winchester roads. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A motorcyclist was sent to Regional Medical Center in critical condition after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Police are investigating the accident, which happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Millbranch and Winchester roads Tuesday.

Chopper 5 images show that the motorcycle was under the tractor-trailer.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.