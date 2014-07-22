OBGYN accused of recording patients similar to Ark. case

This case is similar to claims against Dr. Becton, a Paragould, Ark. gynecologist whose patient claims she caught him taking nude photos of her during an examination. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., one of the world's most prestigious medical centers, is paying out $190 million in settlements to 8,000 women after it was discovered one of their gynecologists was recording videos and pictures of his patients during pelvic exams.

A similar case is being built against an Arkansas doctor after a former patient filed a lawsuit against her Paragould gynecologist. WMC Action News 5 looked at both cases.

Dr. Nikita Levy was fired from Johns Hopkins Hospital in February 2013. Days later, he committed suicide. Investigators already had the evidence, though. He had turned over a camera, along with 1,200 videos and 140 images stored on a series of servers in his home.

Dr. Levy is said to have secretly used a pen like camera to record and take pictures of his patients' sex organs during pelvic exams. A co-worker alerted authorities about her suspicions. During his 25 years at the hospital, Levy saw roughly 12,600 patients. There's no way to identify which patients were recorded.

The hospital sent out letters to Levy's entire patient list apologizing to the women and urging them to seek care with other Hopkins specialists.

State police say investigators found numerous images of naked women, including the plaintiff, on Becton's cell phone.

He faces five counts of video voyeurism. The case against Dr. Becton is ongoing. After his arrest, he surrendered his passport and posted bail.

