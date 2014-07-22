Three more red light cameras could be coming to Germantown

The City of Germantown will consider recommendations from consultant Kimley-Horn to add red light cameras to new locations. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The City of Germantown is reviewing its red light camera locations, which could add three cameras to intersections surrounded by the city's busiest shopping centers.

One of the proposed intersections: Germantown Road and Farmington Boulevard, where all four corners house shopping complexes.

Shopper Patsy Fulford says red lights are worth the safety.

"I think it's good," she said. "You're in the turning lane to turn, and then somebody runs a red light and there you are. You're dead meat."

One red light camera isn't even turned on at Poplar Avenue and Germantown Road. However, drivers tend to heed the inactive camera.

The City of Germantown will consider recommendations from consultant Kimley-Horn to add red light cameras to new locations.

This is a list of the current locations:

Poplar Avenue and West Street/West Farmington Boulevard

Poplar Avenue at Germantown Road

Wolf River Boulevard at Germantown Road

If alderman approve the consultant's suggestions, the cameras would be added to these locations.

Poplar Avenue at Kimbrough

Poplar Avenue at Exeter Road

Farmington Boulevard at Germantown Road

In addition to adding the three cameras, the consultant also suggested keeping the current red light cameras inactive. The decisions are now in the hands of the alderman.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

