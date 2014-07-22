Bizarre crime lands convicted killer back in jail

Brazeal was released from prison in Arizona three years ago after serving 20 years for the brutal slayings of two 13-year-old girls. (Photo Source: KOLD)

(WMC) - A bizarre crime has landed a convicted killer, who was living in secret in a Mid-South community, back behind bars.

Crittenden County, Ark. deputies say Randy Brazeal was caught urinating on the city hall building in Horseshoe Lake. Brazeal was released from prison in Arizona three years ago after serving 20 years for the brutal slayings of two 13-year-old girls, who were raped, stabbed to death, then dumped down an abandoned mine shaft.

An accomplice got the death penalty while Brazeal copped a plea to second-degree murder. DNA evidence that later tied him to the crime was never used in a trial so he avoided sex offender status.

"When he was let out, he was a free man and not obligated to notify anybody, to tell anybody where he was going or where he was living," Mike Callendar with Crittenden County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Crittenden County officials, Brazeal's sentence was up in 2011, but they're unsure how long he's been in Horseshoe Lake.

Parents point to the playground that sits right next door to city hall.

"I haven't heard all of the details, but the more I hear, I'm very uncomfortable especially for my child," parent Stacy Pugh said. "Maybe some small town justice needs to take place, but we don't like that, we don't want that here."

One of the Arizona victim's mothers tried unsuccessfully to have Brazeal civilly committed as a sexually violent predator.

On Wednesday he received a 70-day sentence and $700 fine.

