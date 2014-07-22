List: Collierville residents more likely to have affairs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

List: Collierville residents more likely to have extramarital affairs

Miles believes publicity may be Ashley Madison's primary motivation. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Miles believes publicity may be Ashley Madison's primary motivation. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - According to a new list, ranking the least faithful communities around Memphis, if you're cheating on your spouse, you most likely live in Collierville.

Collierville. Tenn. comes in with the highest percentage, but not everyone believes the buzz around these numbers.

Lee and Patty Abraham of Memphis were married 58 years ago and cheating is one problem they've never had.

"I think it's gotten more common because things have changed from back in our day," said Patty.

For one thing, there's accessibility to websites like AshleyMadison.com where the slogan is "life is short, have an affair".

Ashley Madison ranked Collierville as the Shelby County community with the most registered users but divorce attorney Miles Mason questions the data.

"And in my experience, the more affluent households do have more time, ability to communicate, and resources to dedicate to extra curricular activities," said Miles.

Miles believes publicity may be Ashley Madison's primary motivation.

"They have a financial interest in that."

