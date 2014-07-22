Women run off the road and robbed left mentally scarred

Lora Land was the driver of the vehicle that police say was rammed off the road on June 29. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5

(WMC) - A 22-year-old woman who says she was run off the road, terrorized, and robbed last month shares her story only with WMC Action News 5.

"They started busting out the windows," said Lora Land as she described what took place.

Land was the driver of the vehicle that police say was rammed off the road on June 29.

According to Land, she was driving in the car with her cousin Krista Maher and two other people when a driver behind them started flashing their lights. She says she sped away.

"They finally caught up, hit the back of my car, pushing me on the curb," said Land.

Once on the curb, Land says three people approached the car with a baseball bat and demanded cash. The girls handed over their cell phones and money, but say that didn't keep one of the robbers from breaking out the car windows.

"'Get the gun, let's kill them'... I was scared," said Krista Maher, 16.

Maher says the events have left her traumatized.

"I don't sleep at night, I stay up every night," noted Maher.

Police arrested Kenneth Miller, Robert Nelson, and Kristen Brenner in connection with the robbery.

"I'm gonna go and make sure they stay behind bars, so they can't do this to somebody else," noted Maher's mother Sophia Wilson.

Police records show that all three also have lengthy rap sheets. According to police, Brenner is associated with the Vice Lords gang.

All three suspects have a list of court dates through August.

