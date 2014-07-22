Police investigate report of 13-year-old shot

(WMC) - Police are investigating a report that a 13-year-old was shot in the chest in South Memphis late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Chopper 5 images showed a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of South Lauderdale near a small store, not far from Alton Elementary School.

WMC Action News 5 was told the teen was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Neighbors say the shooter may have fired off more than a dozen shots before speeding away in a car.

Robert Tucker who lives nearby says he'd like to see more officers in his neighborhood to help prevent crime like this.

"We could have more police activity in this neighborhood not just police activity just somebody to ride through every now and then," said Tucker. "These guys only congregate when no one's around."

