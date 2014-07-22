Bartlett police and firefighters sound off about worker's comp

Leaders will ask department heads to make sure employees are careful on the job, and keep claims down. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - "Blue Flu" and "Red Rash" sick-outs to protest cuts are fading in Memphis.

Tuesday night, 137 Memphis police officers are off the streets, which is down from the peak of 557 earlier in the month. Forty-two Memphis firefighters are out sick Tuesday, down from the peak of 80 last week.

Now, police and firefighters in Bartlett are facing off against their city over worker's comp.

One by one, family and friends of Bartlett city employees packed city hall, all pleading with city aldermen not to make proposed cuts to worker's compensation. City leaders showed claims are up and it's expensive.

One woman's husband was hurt fighting flames a few years ago.

"I cannot imagine how our family would have survived if the policy had been written to what was proposed to only pay 2/3 of his salary while off," she said.

As of right now, if a city worker has an on the job injury, the insurance pool pays about 2/3 of his salary with the city making up the rest. The new proposal would have cut the city's portion leaving the employee to make up the difference.

In the end, the city heard each voice loud and clear.

Leaders will ask department heads to make sure employees are careful on the job, and keep claims down. In turn, they'll keep things how they are, though they may revisit the discussion in the future.

