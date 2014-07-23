Police investigate deadly shooting near airport

(WMC) – Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Tchulahoma Road, near Winchester Road. Police received the call just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man was found dead inside an SUV.

"We received a call from a relative. She advised she'd loaned her vehicle to her nephew. She received another call saying it was on Tchulahoma. At the time they didn't know if anyone was in the vehicle or not but they did see bullet holes in the vehicle," MPD Major Rodney A'dair told WMC Action News 5.

The woman said her nephew had only been gone for about 45 minutes when she received the call about her vehicle.

The victim's name has not been confirmed by investigators.

