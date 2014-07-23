Contractor rescued from trench

(WMC) - Memphis Fire Department rescued a contractor who became trapped in a trench Tuesday morning.

The rescue took place at 1239 Whitten Road, which is north of Shelby Farms Park.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with MFD says plumbers were laying pipe in a trench when it collapsed, trapping one worker.

Kenneth Chalmers was working in the area and called 911 to get help.

"It was scary. Like I said, 10 minutes felt like an hour," said Chalmers. "Thank God he made it."

It took MFD about 30 minutes to rescue the worker.

Why the trench collapsed remains under investigation.

"He was basically saying he wanted to get out, he wanted to get out," Chalmers added. "So, we couldn't move dirt because I told the guy don't touch nothing, wait until emergency crews get here."

The plumber was talking to rescuers as he was loaded into the ambulance. At last check, the plumber was listed in critical condition at Regional Medical Center. His name and the extent of his injuries are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.