SCS begins new teacher orientation

(WMC) - It's a sign that summer break is almost over and school is ready to begin as hundreds of new Shelby County teachers showed up at Bellevue Baptist Church for their first orientation.

The event kicked off at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

This will be the first year of school for more than 600 teachers.

