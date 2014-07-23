Special Elvis items up for auction at Graceland in August

(WMC) - In three weeks, Graceland will invite Elvis fans onto the property to bid on some famous memorabilia.

It's the first auction to ever be held at Graceland, and it will happen August 14.

Seventy-two items will be up for auction including a Martin D-28 guitar, an 18ct gold lion pendant, and a signed copy of a movie script.

The Martin guitar comes with a letter of authenticity proving that it was the same guitar Elvis gave to Sam Thompson in 1977.

The lion pendant is a custom made pendant from Memphis jeweler Lowell Hays. Hays made the pendent specially for Elvis with 18ct gold, 24 diamonds, two emeralds, and one ruby. Elvis was seen wearing the pendant in public many times, including when he met President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office.

The signed movie script is Elvis' own copy of the original script for his very first movie, "Love Me Tender." It comes with the script's original title, "The Reno Brothers."

Amazingly, the auction will be even more than just an event at Graceland. It will be taking place online simultaneously.

For $20, Graceland will send you an official catalog so you can go ahead and start making your wish list.