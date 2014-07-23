Police: Neighbor shot at neighbor over tall grass dispute

Darrel Brock faces one count of aggravated assault. He is set go before a judge for the first time Thursday morning. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man is behind bars after police say he fired a shot at his neighbor. The reason for the shot? A dispute over tall grass.

A security camera and warning signs surround Darrel Brock's home on Tulip Road. Now, his neighbors say he is using more than just his security cameras to keep his property safe.

Memphis police officers say the dispute began after Brock filed a complaint with code enforcement regarding tall grass at his neighbor's house.

According to police, the neighbor, Tony Harris, saw Brock come around the corner of his house armed with a handgun.



That's when police say Brock pointed the gun at Harris and fired one shot. The bullet missed Harris.

"When he made that move and came from around the back of his house and he shot at my cousin, I knew right then something was going on," said another neighbor, Steve Bush.

Neighbors along the normally quiet street are worried about what happened and what Darrel Brock will do when he gets out of jail.

They say there are children living along the street who don't need to be victims of random gunfire.



Neighbors say they plan to lay down the law to Brock once he gets back home.



"Shape up or get out," said Bush. "That's just the way I see it. We don't need no trouble on this street after 25 years. We've never had that many problems down here."

Darrel Brock faces one count of aggravated assault. He is set go before a judge for the first time Thursday morning.

