Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Milano's Pizza Millington, plus scores

The family-run franchise's Millington location leaps to the top of Andy Wise's health charts. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - His heart is as big as his pizza slices.

But in 20 years, Tony Daniele's Millington location of his family's Milano's Pizza chain has never scored the top spot in health inspections.

Until July 15.

That day, Milano's Pizza Millington, 7936 Highway 51, earned the High Score of the Week with a 97 on its health inspection.

"I'm happy!" smiled Daniele. "After, what, 20-something years? Yes, I'm very happy about this."

The Millington store joins two of its eight sister restaurants as a health chart-topper. The East Memphis/Bartlett location, 7625 U.S. 64, has been High Score of the Week twice. Milano's Pizza Cordova, 1740 N. Germantown Parkway, was a runner-up last May.

Milano's Pizza Millington can now boast it, too, brings the top clean to its customers.

"When they come in, we want to make sure they come in a clean environment," Daniele said.

With the Navy, cops and clergy always eating here, it has to be clean -- and the food has to be good.

"When you see the ownership in there, preparing the food, you know that it's going to be good," said Atoka, TN, customer Joseph Brasher, eating pizza on his lunch break from First Baptist Church, Millington.

Now we all know...

WHAT ANDY LIKES: New York-Style Pizza & Crust, Greek Salad, Garlic Knots, Lobster Ravioli, Sausage Calzone.



SCORES OF THE WEEK:

Milano's Pizza, 7936 Hwy. 51, Millington, TN, 97 on July 15



Baskin Robbins, 85 S. Highland St., Poplar Plaza Shopping Center/East Memphis, 97 on July 15



T.J.'s Lounge, 1502 S. Third St., South Memphis, 96 on July 16



Jack Magoo's Sports Bar & Grill, 2583 Broad Ave., Binghamton/East Memphis, 95 on July 16



Lenny's Sub Shop, 8265 Hwy. 51, Millington, TN, 95 on July 17



Jack Pirtle's Chicken, 2484 Jackson Ave., Springdale Neighborhood/North Memphis, 94 on July 16



Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1340 Germantown Parkway, Germantown, TN, 94 on July 15



Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana, 1215 Germantown Parkway, Germantown, TN, 94 on July 15



Kay Bakery/Panaderia Monterray, 667 Avon Rd., Berclair/East Memphis, 94 on July 16



Buffalo Wild Wings, 3448 Poplar Ave., Poplar Plaza Shopping Center/East Memphis, 93 on July 15



Rice Bowl, 2705 Getwell Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 91 on July 17



Chick-Fil-A, 1230 Germantown Parkway, Germantown, TN, 91 on July 15



Balendas Express, 1323 Getwell Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 91 on July 17



Xing Wang Chinese Food & Hot Subs, 3209 S. Mendenhall Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 90 on July 14



Little Caesar's Pizza, 8257 Hwy. 51, Millington, TN, 87 on July 17



Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant, 7712 Hwy. 51, Millington, TN, 85 on July 15



#1 Chinese Kitchen, 1219 Getwell Rd., U of M Park Ave. Campus Area, 84 on July 17



Republic Coffee, 2924 Walnut Grove Rd., East Memphis, 84 on July 17



El Porton Mexican Restaurant, 65 S. Highland St., Poplar Plaza Shopping Center/East Memphis, 82 on July 15



TJ Mulligan's, 362 N. Main St., Pinch District/Downtown Memphis, 74 on July 16



