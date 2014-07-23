Teacher's aide arrested in blind student abuse case

Jeneil Milan is a mom on a mission, fighting for her son, who can't see. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Mid-South teacher's aide turned herself into the authorities after a WMC Action News 5 investigation.

The case against Webster Collins was collecting dust for a year until the mother of the alleged victim called The Investigators for help.

"You know it took a year, but this year was worth me pushing," Jeneil Milan said.

Milan's 15-year-old son, Marquelan, is blind. He says Collins pushed, kicked, and yelled at him in April 2013 at Holly Springs Junior High School.

Milan filed charges, but Collins was not arrested until after a WMC Action News 5 special aired calling attention to the case.

The case got held up because prosecutors thought Collins was a certified teacher. Meaning, she would be entitled to a probable cause hearing.

The Investigators found out that Collins was a teacher's aide rather than a certified teacher. Prosecutors then pushed the case on to Justice Court.

Collins turned herself in this week, and now she has a court date set for September.

"Media attention does get things done, and that's a good thing. I'm glad that you were there for me to try and get this done, because without the help I received from you all, I wouldn't have been able to get this far," Milan said.

Collins denied the allegations against her when The Investigators confronted her at her house. She will have an option to plead in September or take the case to trial.

Now, the case is in the hands of the American justice system.

"It's not that I would be angry with her, I would pray for her but the thing about it is, I just want justice done."