St. Luke Church to hold back-to-school explosion giveaway

(WMC) - St. Luke Church of God in Christ will host its 7th annual "Back-to-School Explosion" on Friday, August 1 at 7 p.m.

The event is held every August and provide school supplies and more than 250 backpacks to families in need.

A powerful burst of self-confidence comes with every backpack provided for the first day of school. Tougher economic conditions make it difficult for families to purchase school supplies without support and assistance.

This event will take place at the church's Hope Center, located at 7491 Hack Cross Road in Olive Branch, Miss.

If you want to donate, stop by the Hope Center by using the day care entrance Monday through Friday or visit the church's website www.stlukeob.org .

Your contributions will find their ways to families and young people who need and appreciate the help in DeSoto County, Marshall County, and Shelby County.

The "Back to School Explosion" event is a night of food, fun, games, and free school supplies.

St. Luke Church

(662)-895-3044

Back to School Explosion

7491 Hacks Cross Road

Olive Branch, MS 38654

