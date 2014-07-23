600 new teachers will start SCS this fall

Are your kids going back to school? Find helpful resources here!

(WMC)- Registration for Shelby County Schools is set for next week and students will be back in the classroom on August 4.

On Wednesday, SCS welcomed hundreds of new teachers to the district.

Orientation for Shelby County's newest teachers followed a Hollywood theme, complete with a red carpet.

The event also featured cutouts of Sinatra and other famous stars encouraging these new teachers to do their best this year.

"I'm really excited. I just moved here from Buffalo, New York to come down here to do Teach for America, and I'm really excited. I work with Hamilton High School," teacher Campbell Green said.

There are some 600 new teachers joining SCS this year. Each is excited about the job ahead of them.

"I've subbed for two years and now. I get my own classroom, so I'm happy to see the new school year," Kingsbury High School teacher Morgan Williams said.

Orientation runs two days and will feature a list of speakers and workshops covering everything from student discipline to ways to keep students motivated.

For the new teachers there's added help, each will work closely with a veteran teacher to show them the ropes.

"So we want them to know that first and foremost we're focused on their growth and helping them understand not only our system but the intricacies of the classroom," Williams said.

