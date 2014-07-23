Wall collapses in Southaven

There is an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of building damage, which is attributed to weather. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - On Wednesday, a wall of a building collapsed in Southaven on Access Drive near Stateline Road and Airways Boulevard amid stormy weather.

About 75 people were inside when the storm hit. Southaven police report a few employees have minor bruises.

There is an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of building damage, which is attributed to weather.

Separately, Memphis Fire Department shut down Holmes Road between Airways Boulevard and Tchulahoma Road after a tree fell across the street. The road has since been reopened.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad |Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.