Two children rescued from hot car

(WMC) - Witnesses say a woman left her two young boys in her car outside the Memphis food stamp office with a heat index over 90 degrees.

As the sun hit its highest point in the sky Wednesday, Monica Brown told WMC Action News 5 that she saw a daunting sight inside the food stamp office — two boys, ages 5 and 7, left in a car.

"The lady was sitting down, left her kids in the car," Brown said. "The security guard came out and got the kids, brought them back in there. She had left them in there for about an hour, 45 minutes."

Brown watched the ordeal unfold. She says the boys were flushed when they left the heat for the air conditioned building.

"They were really red when they brought them in there," Brown added

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene. When police arrived, the children were back with their mother. At that point no police report was taken and no charges were filed against the mother.

Still, Brown calls it a disheartening situation and has this warning for other mothers:

"You've got to think. Put yourself in the children's predicament."

She's just glad the boys made it out safely.

Safety experts say you should never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for a minute. If you see a child in a hot vehicle, the new Tennessee law allows you to break out the windows, but you have to call 911 first.

