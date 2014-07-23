Public works director gives solid waste contractor ultimatum

Trash troubles are littering Cordova neighborhoods and upsetting homeowners. It's a problem that was supposed to be resolved Friday but will drag on into the weekend.

The city's being bombarded with complaints about poor trash service. The director is telling Inland Waste Solutions to shape up or pay up.

Terry Earnest says the solid waste pile outside her Cordova home is an eyesore.

"If we want to have people over, we've got our trash piled up on the curb," she said.

Across the street is a stack of discarded wood. Around the corner, piles and piles of black trash bags.

Earnest has one plea for the City of Memphis:

"That they could pick up the trash on time. I don't think that's unreasonable," she said.

Public works director Dwan Gilliom is giving the city's new solid waste contractor an ultimatum.

"I'm not going to sit by as the public works director and allow this company to give this city a sore eye," Gilliom said.

Inland came on July 1. Gilliom says their grace period is over.

"I have my top managers out. They're going to be out tomorrow riding the contractor area," he said. "If they find a backlog, they'll deploy city sanitation crews this Saturday on Inland's dime."

"We will charge them [Inland] for any overtime and equipment used," Gilliom said.

Gilliom acknowledges more complaints than usual, but notes weekly trash and yard waste collection are not guaranteed, meaning anything that doesn't fit inside your bin.

He says most cities do not collect trash free. With solid waste fees down from $25.05 to $22.80 this year, Gilliom plans to propose the adoption of a citywide Pay-As-You-Throw" model.

"We're going to be making a presentation to council in August," Gilliom said.

Inland Waste Solutions has not responded to WMC Action News 5's request for comment.

