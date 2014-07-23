Tournament to honor slain fraternity member, former officer

Williams' wife and daughters (left to right) Erin Williams, Sharon Williams and Lauren Williams-Batiste. (Photo Source: Alvin Clark, family)

Williams, a Memphis police officer, was killed in the line of duty. (Photo Source: Alvin Clark, family)

The annual golf tournament is held to remember Williams and raise money for the youth that he dedicated his life to. (Photo Source: Alvin Clark)

(WMC) - In conjunction with Uplift, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will host its annual "Don Williams Memorial Golf Tournament" on Saturday August 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Hosted at the North Creek Golf Course, the four-man scramble is held each year to honor the loss of former Memphis Police Officer Don Williams and to raise money for Uplift, Inc.

Proceeds will go toward funding scholarships for rising seniors, youth mentoring initiatives, and community uplift advocacy.

Williams, who was killed in the line of duty, dedicated his life to advocating for Memphis-area youth.

"Don was very faithful to his fraternity and his church, Saint Augustine Catholic Church," Committee Chairman Henry Jackson said. "He had a love for children and would regularly volunteer to work with youth groups. What better way to honor Don's memory than to award college scholarships in his name."

For more information on the tournament, visit: http://www.omegafestmemphis.com/Epsilon_Phi/content/wp-content/uploads/2014-DWMGT-App.pdf