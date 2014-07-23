Vote for Buddy: Humane Society of Memphis up for $100,000 grant

By casting your vote for Buddy, you can help the Humane Society win a $100,000 grant. (Photo Source: Humane Society of Memphis)

(WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County has the opportunity to secure $100,000 challenge grant funding through a photo contest hosted by ASPCA until August 1.

Pets that were adopted between June 1 and July 11, which was the start of the challenge, were able to be entered in the photo contest.

The winnings are as follows:

- 1st place- $5,000

- 2nd through 6th place- $2,000

- 7th through 16th place - $1,000

All winnings go to the shelter through which the pet was adopted, and you can help the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County by casting your vote for Buddy.

Voters can vote once per day by visiting: www.aspca.org/100kphoto.





