Storm brings high flood waters south of Memphis airport

(WMC) - Residents on Apollo Street, just south of Memphis International Airport, worked for hours on Wednesday to unblock a drainage ditch that left water has high as some mailboxes.

The storm was in and out of the area in less than an hour, but it was strong enough to create flooding.

"It rained real hard, real fast and then stopped," said Patricia Maxwell. "It was running so fast. I mean if a child or a dog, it would have pushed them away," says Maxwell.

Some residents reported that flood water was even entering into their homes.

"It has never flooded this bad, this is the first time," said Shabaka Reed.

Reed worked with other residents to clear the blocked drainage ditch.

"The water immediately went down."

