Shelby County veterans get second lease on life

(WMC) - Shelby County veterans combating criminal charges are getting help through a specialized court, which graduated its largest class on Wednesday.

Many veterans who've witnessed the horrors of war reenter society on the wrong path. Former Marine Dorothy Hurt ended up in Shelby County criminal court.

"I was overcome by circumstances in life," said Hurt. "I had a felony charge of forgery that I acquired while trying to seek a job."

Fortunately, she was accepted into Veterans Court and on Wednesday, celebrated being a part of its largest graduating class thus far.

"We've had 106 veterans to go through the veterans court at this point, we've only had one that's been re-arrested," said VA Veterans Justice Specialist Patricia Hines.

Started two years ago by Judge Bill Anderson, Veterans Court participants receive treatment for underlying issues while getting assistance from the VA.

"I've acquired housing, a good income, and there are other options I'm pursuing," added Hurt.

