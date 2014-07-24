Storm damage and cooler temps, 11 year old girl fights for her service dog, qualify for a trip to Florida

Good morning and happy Thursday!! One more day until the big weekend! We had some pretty serious storms rumble through our area late yesterday afternoon so some of the roads and streets may be a little wet for your morning commute. Janeen Gordon has traffic updates this morning every 10 minutes on WMC Action News 5. We also have a round up of some of the damage from last night's storm on WMC.



It's a muggy 72 degrees right now as I write this...but we're not expecting temps to get all that much warmer...highs today are expected to be in the mid 80s with sunshine...Should be pretty nice especially for late July. Ron Childers has details on your weather with Weather on the 5s on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.



Right now..An 11-year-old Arkansas girl devastated...after her service dog was taken away. Alayna Barnes' family says this dog help Alayna with her ailments and issues. We are live with the fight to get the dog back.



The FAA has lifted the ban on U S passengers planes flying to and from Israel. This comes a day-and-a-half after it stopped all flights at Tel Aviv because of security concerns.



Revenue tumbled for Tunica areas casinos after Harrah's Casino closed last month. But the trend was all that bad...details this morning on WMC.



Southaven City leaders are talking about a property tax increase and they are beginning the process by holding public hearings on the issue. Details behind the push on WMC Action News 5.



We're sending out a HIGH 5 this morning to the home of the Memphis Redbirds.. AutoZone Park.. for getting recognized for its veggie-friendly baseball park cuisine.. We'll explain this morning on WMC.



Local foodies looking for a new downtown lunch spot are in luck..Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum kicks off tomorrow. We'll explain how it works on WMC.



Andrew Douglas

Anchor