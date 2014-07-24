Former Mid-South church music teacher remains in jail

A once trusted Hope Presbyterian Church music teacher is now at the center of a child sex investigation.

Matthew Williams, 28, was arrested in June on charges connected to a reported sexual assault on a child. (Photo Source: SCSO)

(WMC) – A former Mid-South church music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Matthew Williams, 28, was arrested in June on charges connected to a reported sexual assault on a child within his family. Those charges were filed by Collierville, Tenn. police.

Williams was a music instructor at Hope Music Academy at Hope Presbyterian Church in Cordova, where he taught both children and adults.

He also taught music classes at other organizations, according to his LinkedIn page.

When Hope Church found out about the child sex abuse accusations, it terminated Williams' contract.



Collierville police have not released many details surrounding the case.

The case has been re-set until August 14 at 2 p.m. in Collierville Municipal court.

Williams, who is still locked up at 201 Poplar, did not appear in court Thursday.

