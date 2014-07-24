BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Find free or discounted e-books

(WMC) – Any readers out there? Perhaps you want to read more, but you're tired of searching for discounted books. This segment of Bang for Your Buck is for all who love the written word.

Many avid readers are always trying to hunt down less expensive books, and it can be a daunting task considering there are close to 130 million published books in the world. But if you have an e-reader or a tablet, there's an easier way.

It's called BookBub, a free service that lets readers know about bargain e-books.

With BookBub's daily email, readers are alerted to deals on best-selling e-books from award-winning authors. Each book featured on BookBub is free or deeply discounted. Some e-books are discounted by up to 90 percent. The sales are only available for a limited time, so readers are encouraged to act fast to secure the bargains.

Follow the link to check out BookBub http://landers.bookbub.com/covers/ and get more Bang for Your Buck while checking out your favorite or find a new favorite author.

