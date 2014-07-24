Search for mom of baby who tested positive for drugs continues

Memphis police are looking for a mother after she gave birth to a baby who tested positive to drugs.

Police say on July 5, 30-year-old Jamillah Washington gave birth to a baby who tested positive for illegal drugs.

According to police, the baby was born at a local hospital. A warrant for simple assault was issued for Washington.



No one at Washington's last known address knows her or knows where she might be.

WMC Action News 5 learned that baby girl is safe. At the time of her birth, Washington wasn't under arrest. Therefore, she was released from the hospital pending an investigation.

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services is now working to coordinate where the little girl will live.

Under a new state law, Washington faces 11 months and 29 days in jail or entrance into an 18-month drug court treatment program.



"This is not about locking mothers up, this is about getting mothers help," Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said. "It gives mothers an opportunity to have a stronger foundation to not be addicted to illegal drugs and perhaps prevent another baby from being born that's addicted to illegal drugs."

Memphis police believe Washington is still in Memphis, but they want your help to find her.

"As with anyone who knows law enforcement is looking for them, I would encourage her to turn herself in and to take advantage of the opportunity to get help for the drug addiction," Weirich said.

If you see her, call police at 901-528-CASH.

